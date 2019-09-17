Paper's story on justice attacked

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has seen Republicans such as President Donald Trump rally to his defense in the wake of an article by The New York Times.

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump on Monday said Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is under assault after The New York Times revised a story about a sexual misconduct allegation to reflect that the woman identified as the victim couldn't recall the incident.

"I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story," Trump tweeted Monday night, arguing that the newspaper "can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management."

The newspaper has also apologized for a tweet that was sent out to promote the weekend article. The tweet said the type of misconduct in the allegation against Kavanaugh "may seem like harmless fun," but a follow-up tweet said that statement was "clearly inappropriate and offensive."

The Times had reported on an allegation by former classmate Max Stier that Kavanaugh exposed himself to a woman at a Yale University party as a freshman. That new allegation was included in an article excerpting an upcoming book about Kavanaugh classmate Deborah Ramirez, who had claimed the future justice exposed himself to her at another time at a different Yale party.

The Times report was based on interviews with "two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier," and noted that Stier would not discuss his accusation with the book's authors.

In writing about the new allegation, the story did not initially include the details that the woman supposedly involved in the new allegation declined to be interviewed, and that her friends say she doesn't recall the incident. The article was revised to include that information, with an editor's note explaining the revision.

It was not immediately clear why those details had been left out originally. A Times spokeswoman said no one was available for an interview on Monday.

Kavanaugh has denied Ramirez's accusation in the past. He declined to comment on the new accusation, according to a court spokeswoman.

The president targeted the Times on Twitter, saying "the one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh, assaulted by lies and fake news."

Quoting Fox News' Greg Gutfeld, Trump tweeted, "How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also defended Kavanaugh, tweeting on Sunday that the airing of "completely uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations" last year against Kavanaugh "was a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate."

McConnell opened the Senate on Monday saying the new round of allegations against Kavanaugh "felt a little like Groundhog Day," referring to the movie where a man lives the same day over and over.

IMPEACHMENT DOWNPLAYED

The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday downplayed the push from within his party to impeach Kavanaugh, saying his panel is focused on impeaching Trump.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was asked during an interview on a New York radio station about calls for impeachment of Kavanaugh from several Democratic presidential contenders.

"We have to look into this a lot more before we can make that judgment," Nadler replied.

Nadler said that FBI Director Christopher Wray is already scheduled to testify before the judiciary panel next month and that lawmakers will question him about the "adequacy" of the FBI's review of sexual assault allegations that emerged during Kavanaugh's bitter confirmation battle last fall.

"Frankly, we are concentrating our resources on determining whether to impeach the president," Nadler told WNYC radio. "Personally, I think the president ought to be impeached, but we have to concentrate on that for the next few months."

According to a letter obtained Monday by both The Associated Press and The Washington Post, one Democratic senator had raised concerns with the FBI last year about the allegation published over the weekend.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asked the FBI on Oct. 2 to speak with "one individual I would like to specifically refer you to for appropriate follow up," according to the letter. The senator's letter does not spell out the allegations, and the person's name is redacted in the letter, but a spokesman for Coons confirmed Monday that Coons was referring to Stier.

Stier had requested to remain confidential, aides said, so Coons wanted to send the information directly to the FBI so sensitive details would not become public.

The FBI promptly acknowledged receiving the letter from Coons, according to his spokesman, Sean Coit.

When Coons wrote the letter Oct. 2, FBI officials were in the middle of conducting a new, supplemental background check on Kavanaugh ahead of his confirmation vote.

Kavanaugh was confirmed Oct. 6.

The Washington Post on Monday said that last year it had independently confirmed that lawmakers and authorities knew of Stier's accusation against Kavanaugh, but that the paper did not write about it because the woman involved would not comment and the alleged witnesses were not identified.

HARD TIMES

Criticism of the Times has extended to the article's content and presentation in the Opinion section under the headline, "Brett Kavanaugh Fit In With the Privileged Kids. She Did Not."

Commentators wondered why the headline lacked any mention of the new allegation and instead appeared to frame the piece as an examination of Yale's campus culture in the 1980s. Stier's account, critics noted, was first mentioned in the article's 11th paragraph.

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted to the paper, "You buried the lede: FBI failed to investigate credible charges of assault by a Supreme Court nominee."

Others zeroed in on the headline.

"The whole framing of the NYT article -- as a story about a middle-class girl struggling to have a place among the rich privileged kids at Yale, instead of we found corroborating evidence that a Supreme Court 'Justice' is a serial sexual abuser -- is odd and infuriating," tweeted Gail Labovitz, a rabbi and professor at Los Angeles' American Jewish University.

The backlash prompted the Times to issue tweets from its official public relations account Sunday afternoon explaining that the news was part of book excerpt published in the Sunday Review, a section that "frequently runs excerpts of books produced by Times reporters."

"The new revelations contained in the piece were uncovered during the reporting process for the book, which is why this information did not appear in The Times before the excerpt," the Times tweeted.

Information for this article was contributed by David Bauder, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman, Alan Fram, Juana Summers and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Seung Min Kim, Allyson Chiu, Emily Wax-Thibodeaux, Cat Zakrzewski, Devlin Barrett and Robert O'Harrow Jr. of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/17/2019