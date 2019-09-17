Rollover crash kills high school student, injures 2 others in Montgomery County, officials say

An Arkansas high school student was killed and two more were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday evening in Montgomery County, according to school officials and Arkansas State Police.

A preliminary fatal crash summary released Monday by Arkansas State Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 1990 Jeep Wrangler, was killed in the wreck. A school administrator confirmed he was the son of a Lake Hamilton School District faculty member and a student at the district's high school.

Under state law, the names of minors on crash reports are not open to public inspection except to parents or guardians or insurance company representatives.

His two passengers, also Lake Hamilton students, were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, then Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

A news release issued by the school on Monday said the surviving students were in "stable condition." Their names were also not included in the statement.

The fatal crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Old Caddo Gap Road in Caney in Montgomery County, according to the report. The report stated the Wrangler crossed the centerline and overcorrected, causing it to leave the road. The Jeep then hit a dirt embankment and flipped over, ejecting the driver and passengers.

The report noted conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

“Our thoughts are with the students and families involved during this difficult time,” the district release states.

At least 346 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.