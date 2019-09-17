Scintillating Schwarber leads Cubs to 5th win in row

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates his three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Kevin Gausman with Ben Zobrist during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Chicago. Kris Bryant also scored the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and made a diving catch in left field to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Nicholas Castellanos added a two-run double in the eighth inning as Chicago moved a season-high 14 games above .500. It has outscored its opponents 59-18 during its win streak.

The Cubs (82-68) pulled within a half-game of Washington for the top spot in the wild-card standings and stayed two games back of National League Central-leading St. Louis.

Steve Cishek, Alec Mills (1-0), Rowan Wick, Kyle Ryan and David Phelps combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of an ineffective Cole Hamels. It was Mills' first major league victory in his 17th big-league appearance.

It was Chicago's first game since Anthony Rizzo had an MRI that showed the big first baseman had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain suffered during Sunday's 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.

Rizzo will wear a walking boot for five to seven days, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the season.

"We're not shutting any doors, but we're realistic that this is a legitimate injury that under ideal circumstances would take some time to heal," president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said.

Cincinnati (70-81) had won three of four, but it went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Kevin Gausman (3-9) pitched two innings for the Reds in his first start since he was claimed off waivers from the Braves last month. The right-hander has been a starter for most of his career, and Manager David Bell wanted to give him another look in that spot while giving the rest of his rotation an extra day of rest.

Gausman got into trouble in the first when Chicago put runners on first and second with one out. Schwarber then connected for the second consecutive day, driving a 2-2 pitch deep to center.

It was No. 37 for Schwarber, the highest total for a lefty batter for the Cubs since Hall of Famer Billy Williams hit 37 in 1972.

BREWERS 5, PADRES 1 Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning, and host Milwaukee beat San Diego to keep up a playoff push with its 10th victory in 11 games. Milwaukee began the night one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card and three games back of St. Louis, the NL Central leader. San Diego had two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season. Padres starter Garrett Richards (0-1) allowed 3 runs and 5 hits over 3 2/3 innings in his first major league appearance since Tommy John surgery in July 2018. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out 5 and walked none, throwing 42 of 61 pitches for strikes.

ROCKIES 9, METS 4 Pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a tying, two-run single that ended a year-long 0-for-44 slide at the plate, Trevor Story followed three pitches later with a three-run home run off of Steven Matz to cap a six-run fourth inning, and host Colorado beat New York to drop the Mets five games back for the second NL wild card with 12 games to play.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 2 Jordy Mercer hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and host Detroit beat Baltimore to split a four-game series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues. Tyler Alexander (1-3), a 24-year-old left-hander forced into the rotation by a doubleheader last week, got his first big-league victory. Joe Jimenez retired the first two batters in the ninth before the Orioles loaded the bases on three singles. Trey Mancini, who hit his third home run of the series in the sixth inning, struck out on three pitches to end the game.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Jose Berrios pitched into the eighth inning to win his second consecutive start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and host Minnesota rallied to beat Chicago. Seeking their first American League Central title since 2010, the Twins opened a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. Berrios (13-8) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 71/3 innings with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks. Tyler Duffey finished the eighth, Sergio Romo allowed Eloy Jimenez's home run leading off the ninth before getting an out, and Taylor Rogers needed just eight pitches to finish a six-hitter for his 27th save in 33 chances.

