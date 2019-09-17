Police: Man, 88, dies after three-vehicle wreck in central Arkansas

An 88-year-old man died after a three-vehicle wreck Saturday in Hot Springs, troopers said.

Leverne Bissell was driving a Toyota Avalon west on U.S. 70 just after 3 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverardo traveling east crossed the centerline, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The Silverado collided with the Avalon before crashing into a westbound Nissan Altima, the report states.

Troopers said Bissell, of Hot Springs, was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs but later died. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

According to preliminary numbers, at least 347 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.