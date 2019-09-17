MEN'S BASKETBALL

Musselman adds Boykins to staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- Earl Boykins, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, is the University of Arkansas basketball team's new director of student-athlete development, Razorbacks Coach Eric Mussleman announced Monday.

Boykins, 43, played for Golden State when Musselman was the Warriors' head coach, and also for Orlando when Musselman was a Magic assistant coach.

Boykins comes to Arkansas after being the head coach at Douglas County (Colo.) High School as well as running the Boykins Basketball Academy in Denver. In addition, he founded nonprofit "Boykins Kids" and has been a lecturer on leadership.

Boykins, the second-shortest player in NBA history at 5-5 behind 5-3 Muggsy Bogues, was an undrafted free agent from Eastern Michigan. He finished his NBA career with 5,791 points and 2,092 assists. He became the shortest NBA player to score at least 30 points in a game when he had 32 for the Denver Nuggets in a 117-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 11, 2004.

Boykins is a 1998 graduate of Eastern Michigan with a communications degree.

MEN'S GOLF

UCA's DePriest leads after two rounds

Trey DePriest of the University of Central Arkansas shares the lead after the first two rounds at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La., on Monday.

DePriest shot a 69 and has a 138 through two rounds. He had seven birdies in his second round.

As a team, the Bears are in sixth place with a 579. Georgia leads with a 565 and Texas State is second at 567.

ASU second in Iowa

Arkansas State University shot 283 in the second round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

After two rounds, the Red Wolves have a 571, which is good for second place. Ball State leads with a 560.

Individually, Zan Luka Stirn is in second place with a 7-under 137 after shooting a 71 in the second round. He is two shots back of David Perkins of Illinois State. Adam Tharp of Arkansas State is tied for 10th with a 142.

Arkansas Tech leads in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University leads after the first two rounds of the NSU Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla.

The Wonder Boys shot a 556 and lead Central Missouri by two strokes. Southern Arkansas University is in sixth place at 566. Harding University is in eighth place at 570. Henderson State University is in 10th place at 576, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is in 16th place at 595.

Individually, Francois Jacobs (67-68) of Arkansas Tech is tied for third with a 135 with Roman Timmerman (67-68) of Southern Arkansas. Kade Johnson of Southern Arkansas is in ninth place at 138 (71-67). Stuart Kong of Henderson State is tied for 10th at 139 (73-66). Gregor MacIntosh of Harding is tied for 15th at 140 (71-69).

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA eighth in Kansas

The University of Central Arkansas finished eighth at the Marilyn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kan., on Monday.

The Bears finished with a 929. Host Kansas State won the tournament with an 881. North Texas was second at 885.

Individually, Karley Whittington finished 13th with a 224, but participated as an individual, which meant her score could not be counted by Central Arkansas.

ASU finishes sixth in Alabama

Arkansas State University finished sixth with a 681 (293-289-299) at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

Alabama-Birmingham won the title with a 868 and North Florida was second with a 869. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was tied for 14th with a 905.

The Red Wolves were led by Grayson Gladden, who finished tied for 10th with a 216. UALR was led by Tilde Bocker and Malena Austerslaat, who finished with a 228.

FOOTBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Henderson State University quarterback Richard Stammetti was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference while Cory Batie of Harding University was named defensive player of the week. Austin Wilkerson of Southern Arkansas University was named special teams player of the week.

Stammetti threw for 396 yards in a 34-6 home victory against Southern Nazarene. Batie had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 24-0 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He had a 77-yard interception return that set up a field goal.

Wilkerson kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give the Muleriders a 30-28 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. He also made field goals of 19 and 26 yards.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas nets two honors

Haley VanFossen of the University of Arkansas was named defensive player of the week in the SEC while Anna Podojil was named freshman of the week.

VanFossen led a defense that shutout Baylor and No. 1 North Carolina. She played in 150 of 180 minutes in both matches.

Podojil scored goals in both shutouts against Baylor and No. 1 North Carolina.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/17/2019