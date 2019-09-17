Tent courtrooms open to hear migrant cases

These tent facilities in Laredo, Texas, are being used for immigration proceedings.

SAN ANTONIO -- Tent courtrooms opened Monday in two Texas border cities to help process thousands of migrants who are being forced to wait in Mexico while their requests for asylum wind through immigration courts.

The court in Laredo opened with a judge who appeared by videoconference. Critics have denounced the proceedings because they are closed to the public and difficult for attorneys to access to provide legal representation.

One by one, the migrants stood up inside the tent and said they were afraid to be sent back to Mexico. The group included a woman from Honduras cradling her 4-year-old daughter, a Salvadoran man who said he was fleeing death threats, and another man who said he was in hiding while he awaited to enter the U.S.

The migrants are appealing under the Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy established by President Donald Trump's administration that requires them to remain in Mexico. They spoke by video with the judge in San Antonio, where observers who wanted to watch the hearings had to go.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez had 52 cases on her docket. On the other side of the screen, 26 people were in court in Laredo. Gonzalez could see them on a TV in her courtroom.

Four people who appeared before Gonzalez had attorneys and brief hearings in which she told them they would be due back in court in one month. The attorneys were unusual, as public defenders are not provided in immigration cases, and few migrants can afford a lawyer.

Gonzalez then called the remaining 22 people to stand at the front of the room and explained to them the immigration court process. She set their next hearings for Oct. 16 and told them it was important that they attend or face a removal order in absentia, which would prevent them from re-entering the U.S. for 10 years.

The judge was close to ending the hearing when one man raised his hand and asked to speak. Gonzalez told him to go ahead.

"I'm not under any condition to demand anything," he said through a translator. "But I would like to ask you. My family is accompanying me, and we're fearful of being in Mexico."

Gonzalez said she would address him afterward. Then a second person asked to speak and also said he was afraid. Eventually, eight people spoke.

One woman said she had to pay someone to bring her back for her hearing. Another person said she had been kidnapped and mugged.

The Associated Press is not identifying the migrants who spoke, out of concern for their safety.

Gonzalez looked to the attorneys from the U.S. government present in the courtroom and asked about Mexico's role. "Are they helping with a place to stay?"

One of the attorneys, Kevin Terrill, replied that he did not know.

The judge conferred with U.S. government attorneys, then resumed court. She had each person who feared going back to Mexico approach the front of the room so they would be close on her television screen, then told them a security guard would take them to another room in the tent so they could be screened by a different agency to determine if they would have to return.

The Migrant Protection Protocols program has become one of the U.S. government's biggest tools to prevent migrants from crossing the southern border. At least 42,000 migrants have been forced back into Mexico this year after crossing the border. Many of them say they fled violence or threats in their home countries with hopes of getting asylum.

A key development was the program's expansion in July to the eastern edge of the U.S.-Mexico border. On one side is south Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for unauthorized border crossings. On the other is Mexico's Tamaulipas state, known for its rampant violence and gangs that kidnap and attack migrants.

The U.S. government has warned Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas, citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, the U.S. Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley chief recently testified that the agency was sending more than 1,000 migrants a week to Tamaulipas under the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Information for this article was contributed by Cedar Attanasio and Juan Antonio Calderon of The Associated Press.

