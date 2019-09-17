Trump: Iran suspect in strike

Damage from the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Khurais oil field is shown in this image taken Sunday.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump declared Monday that "it's looking" like Iran was responsible for the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, but he stressed that military retaliation was not yet on the table.

"We're having some very strong studies done, but it's certainly looking that way at this moment," Trump said when asked whether Iran was responsible. "And we'll let you know. As soon as we find out definitively, we'll let you know. But it does look that way."

Trump also said he would "like to avoid" a military conflict with Tehran and emphasized his interest in diplomacy after the attack, which was the most destructive blow to Saudi Arabia since it began waging war in Yemen more than four years ago.

Trump's comments Monday were a shift in tone from Sunday, when he wrote on Twitter that the United States was "locked and loaded," ready to take action based on Saudi Arabia's needs. He told reporters Monday that "I'm not looking to get into new conflict, but sometimes you have to."

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, also downplayed Trump's "locked and loaded" tweet, telling reporters at the White House on Monday that the comment was "a broad term that talks about the realities that" the U.S. is "safer and more secure domestically from energy independence."

Trump told reporters that he had not promised to protect the Saudis, but that he will "sit down with the Saudis and work something out."

"That was an attack on Saudi Arabia, and that wasn't an attack on us," Trump said. "But we would certainly help them. They've been a great ally. They spent $400 billion in our country over the last number of years. Four hundred billion dollars. That's a million and a half jobs."

The U.S. has no treaty obligation to defend Saudi Arabia. Trump made clear that if the U.S. does intervene, the Saudis would take the lead -- "and that includes payment," he said.

Trump said he was sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia "to discuss what they feel" about the attack and an appropriate response.

"We'll be talking to [the United Arab Emirates] and many of the neighbors out there that we're very close friends with," Trump added. "We're also talking to Europe, a lot of the countries that we're dealing with -- whether it's France, Germany, etc., talking to a lot of different folks. And we're figuring out what they think."

The comments suggested Trump did not want the episode to escalate into a wider conflict just days before world leaders converge at the United Nations for the General Assembly.

Asked what message he wanted to send to Iran, the president replied, "I think I'll have a stronger message, or maybe no message at all, when we get the final results of what we're looking at. But, right now, it's too soon to say. There's plenty of time. You know, there's no rush. We'll all be here a long time."

The president's statements came shortly after Saudi Arabia, Iran's principal rival in the region, said the country would "forcefully respond" to what the Saudis called an "unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage." However, they also stopped short of directly blaming Iran and did not call for immediate retaliation.

Pompeo, however, specifically blamed Iran on Saturday, saying, "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."

DAMAGE SHOWN

American officials have released satellite images of the damage at the heart of the kingdom's crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, and two U.S. officials said the attackers used multiple cruise missiles and drone aircraft.

Private experts said the satellite images show the attackers had detailed knowledge of which tanks and machinery to hit within the sprawling Saudi oil processing facility at Abqaiq to cripple production. But "satellite imagery can't show you where the attack originated from," said Joe Bermudez, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who examined the images.

"What the photos indicate is that someone planned a sophisticated, coordinated attack that really impacted the production of oil at this facility," he said.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Houthi insurgents in Yemen, who have been fighting a civil war against a Saudi-led military coalition. Iran is a chief ally of the Houthis, but has denied any involvement in the strike.

However, the Houthis have not previously shown the capabilities for such a complex, precise attack.

Still, the Houthis insisted Monday that they had carried out the strikes using 10 drones. They made no reference to whether Iranian equipment or training had played a role, but they also did not provide any proof that they carried out the strikes.

"We don't need to provide evidence," Mohammed Albukhaiti, a Houthi spokesman, said in a phone interview Sunday.

The Houthis have threatened more drone attacks. Another spokesman for the Houthi military, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare'e, "warned companies and foreigners not to be present in the factories that were hit by our strikes because we may target them again at any moment," Almasirah, the Houthi news organization, reported Monday.

The Houthis can strike at will anywhere in Saudi Arabia, he said, and their actions against it "will expand and be more painful."

Colonel Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said initial investigations into the strikes on the oil facilities had found that "these weapons are Iranian weapons." He added that the attacks "did not originate in Yemeni territory as claimed by the Houthi militias."

Malki said that investigations were continuing to determine the origin of the attacks and that the final results, including a display of weapons remnants, would be publicly shared "soon."

"We have the ability to secure vital and economic installations," Malki said. "But we are dealing with a terrorist attack from terrorist groups."

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement released later Monday said the kingdom was inviting U.N. and international experts "to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations."

"The Kingdom will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement, which also called for an international response to what it deemed a threat to "global energy supplies."

"The Kingdom calls upon the international community to assume it's responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behavior that threatens the global economy," the statement said.

U.S. military investigators arrived at the attack sites in Saudi Arabia in the past day and are gathering intelligence to learn more about the weapons used, a U.S. official said Monday.

