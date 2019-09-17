Two eastbound I-630 lanes close for work to prevent concrete from falling off Little Rock overpass

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 630 at the Cedar Street overpass will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. for work to prevent concrete from falling on vehicles passing underneath it, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The inside and middle lanes of I-630 will be closed at the overpass through 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.

The work will address deterioration, called delamination, found in concrete on the underside of the overpass that could result in pieces falling and hitting passing vehicles, agency spokesman Danny Straessle said. The deterioration was discovered in a recent inspection, he said.

"The bridge remains in good shape, but we don't want anything to fall, obviously," Straessle said.

He said he had no reports of concrete falling and hitting any vehicles, he said.