The World in Brief

Spain rejects U.S. bid for Venezuelan

MADRID -- Spain's National Court on Monday rejected the extradition to the United States of a former Venezuelan military spy chief accused of drug smuggling and other charges.

The court released retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who denies the charges and says that they were politically motivated. He told reporters outside the prison after the ruling that he intends to remain in Spain.

The court was expected to issue its written ruling later, according to a court spokesman who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Madrid had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Carvajal headed Venezuela's military intelligence agency for more than a decade and was a close aide to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Earlier this year, he fled to Spain after publicly supporting the opposition's efforts to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

At a court hearing Thursday in Madrid, his lawyers claimed the U.S. sought the extradition because Carvajal has vital information on Venezuela's armed forces. Spanish and U.S. officials, however, have cast doubts on Carvajal's claims to hold currently relevant information, as he was demoted and retired shortly after Maduro came to power in 2013.

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO said, without providing further details.

Last week, President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the Taliban to end American's longest war, citing the killing of a U.S. service member in a Taliban attack days earlier.

Monday's death was the 17th U.S. combat death in Afghanistan this year, according to the Pentagon's count. There also have been three noncombat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

Across Afghanistan, militant attacks and more violence killed at least seven people as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, Afghan officials said.

At least five civilians, including women and children, were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Farah province on Sunday. Separately, a magnetic explosive device attached to a minibus belonging to a university in Ghazni province exploded and killed the bus driver.

In eastern Logar province, a schoolgirl died in the crossfire during a battle in the Mohammad Agha district between the Taliban and security troops, the police said.

Spying arrest jolts Canada's Mounties

TORONTO -- The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force said Monday that the national police force has been "shaken" by the arrest of one of its senior intelligence officers and said he had access to information from Canada's allies.

Authorities arrested Cameron Jay Ortis last week and alleged he tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity they didn't specify. Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit.

Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki said in a statement Monday that the Mounties are assessing and trying to mitigate the possible damage. Lucki said Ortis worked for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since 2007 and had access to intelligence coming from Canada's allies both domestically and internationally.

"We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada and abroad and we thank them for their continued collaboration," Lucki said.

The 47-year-old was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust.

Lucki said the charges "have shaken many people," but that she was limited in what she can say because the matter is before the courts.

Indonesia arrests dozens over wildfires

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities have arrested 185 people suspected of starting forest fires that are spreading a thick, noxious haze around Southeast Asia, police said Monday.

Nearly every year, Indonesian forest fires spread health-damaging haze across the country and into neighboring Malaysia and Singapore. The fires are often started by smallholders and plantation owners to clear land for planting.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said police formally handed over investigations of 23 of those who were arrested to prosecutors last week, while 45 others will be tried later this month. Police are still investigating the rest.

Prasetyo said the suspects were arrested in six provinces that have declared a state of emergency over forest fires. The provinces have a combined population of more than 23 million.

He said the suspects could be prosecuted under an environmental protection law that allows a maximum 10-year prison sentence for setting fires to clear land.

The Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency detected 2,153 hotspots across the country on Monday. It said 99% of the hotspots were caused by deliberately set fires that have razed about 1,270 square miles of land across the nation.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/MARCO UGARTE

Mexican soldiers fire a ceremonial artillery salute Monday during the Independence Day military parade in Mexico City.

A Section on 09/17/2019