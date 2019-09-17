Wheelchair users to get own swing at Burns Park

The One Heart all-inclusive playground in Burns Park is adding a platform swing to accommodate children in wheelchairs, according to legislation approved Monday by the City Council.

The swing is by Inclusive Play, a Scotland company that manufactures "specialized playground equipment for children of all abilities," according to the legislation. The resolution approved by the City Council authorized hiring the Gilscot-Guidroz International Co. Inc. to act as a broker to process the equipment through customs.

The specialized platform wheelchair swing costs $12,000, with the estimated shipping cost to be $1,500, according to Jeff Caplinger, special-projects director for the Parks and Recreation Department. Hiring the customs broker will cost about $750, he said.

One Heart Playground was built specifically for special-needs children with varying degrees of physical and sensory impairments. The playground opened in September 2017.

The tentative delivery date for the swing is early next month, according to Caplinger.