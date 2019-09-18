Aluminum wheel maker to close Northwest Arkansas plant, leaving 250 workers without jobs

Aluminum wheel maker Superior Industries International will close its Fayetteville operation, leaving about 250 workers without jobs in the coming months.

According to a letter distributed to employees today, the reduction in operations will mean manufacturing jobs at the plant will end between Nov. 16 and June 1. The cuts include the manufacturing part of the business but 35 jobs, primarily engineers, will remain to support the company’s technical center and parts distribution. The clear coating operation will also remain in the near term.

The company said in the letter the move allows it to consolidate its manufacturing operations in North America to stay competitive in the marketplace.

Fayetteville is the company’s last operation in the U.S. It has four plants in Mexico and other operations in Europe.

In July of 2014, Superior Industries said it would close its Rogers plant and move work to the Fayetteville plant and its Mexico operations. The Rogers plant employed 500.

The Superior plant in Fayetteville opened in 1986.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.