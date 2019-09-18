Arkansas man sentenced for shooting sheriff's deputy in chest

An Arkansas man who shot a sheriff deputy in the chest pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal attempt to commit capital murder with a committing a felony with firearm enhancement.

Bradley Hall, 38, was sentenced to 20 years for the first charge and given an additional 15 for the enhancement.

Court documents state White County sheriff’s deputy Bradley Stevens responded around 7 p.m. Nov. 28, 2018, to 100 Meadow Lane in Mount Vernon after reports of shots fired.

Stevens approached the door and knocked, according to a news release. A porch light came on, then Hall opened the door and immediately shot Stevens.

The bullet went through the first layer of his bullet-proof vest and struck the second panel, according to the release.

Stevens returned fire and retreated, but did not hit Hall.

During an investigation, body camera footage showed Hall shooting Stevens, court documents state. Hall also confirmed to police he shot Stevens.

Hall has credit for 293 days served to count toward his 35-year sentence.