Arkansas man sentenced for third time in 1997 murder he committed as teen

An Arkansas man convicted of committing murder as a teen in the 1990s was sentenced this week for the third time.

Tony Ray was convicted in 1999 of the 1997 murder of Lisa Lewis in Crawford County. Ray was 16 at the time of the killing and told police he shot at her three times.

Two prior sentences for Ray were overturned, leading to his third sentence Monday of 40 years in prison for the murder, to be served consecutively with a 20-year sentence for theft.

Ray, who is now 38, was originally sentenced in 1999 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After a 2012 United States Supreme Court ruling decided life sentences without parole for youth offenders were unconstitutional, Ray was resentenced in 2017 to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

He appealed this sentence, and the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned it in February, leading to the resentencing this week. In addition to the 60 years for both crimes, Ray was also fined $15,000 to be paid off $65 per month after he is released.

Court documents state Ray had 8,110 days of jail credit as of Monday or about 22 years.