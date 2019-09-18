Chiefs need to corral a CB somehow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the Chiefs' ideal version of reality, this column would not exist -- or, rather, this column would be about how Minkah Fitzpatrick would instantly improve their most glaring weakness.

That's what the team wanted, you know. Fitzpatrick persuaded the Dolphins to allow him to seek a trade away from perhaps the most shameless tank job in NFL history, and he carries at least four qualities that made front offices from coast to coast swoon: He is talented, versatile, cheap and under four more seasons of club control.

The Chiefs jumped into the negotiations, according to a source, but could not meet the Pittsburgh Steelers' offer of a 2020 first-round pick.

Just for an example, let's say the Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick is 28th and the Steelers -- who are 0-2 and are now without Ben Roethlisberger for the season -- end up (conservatively) 12th.

To beat the Steelers' offer, the Chiefs would have to trade their next two first-round picks or next year's first and two more high selections.

(The Chiefs' picks used to be so much more valuable. Thanks for nothing, Patrick Mahomes.)

The Chiefs missed on the first available cornerback, but there will be more, which is the purpose of this column.

The process now goes from focusing on Fitzpatrick to canvassing the league for other options. Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey reportedly has asked for a trade and would be the best player available. But there are significant obstacles.

A trade likely would require two first-round picks and almost certainly have to be coupled with a long-term contract extension that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

The Chiefs created additional cap space with some administrative moves last week, but another big-ticket defender would complicate a potential contract extension for Mahomes and an extension or 2020 franchise tag for Chris Jones.

Also, the Jaguars chose not to pay Ramsey, a reminder that some in the league do not consider his talent and price to be worth the potential locker room disruption.

After Ramsey, the paths would center around patience.

Xavien Howard, Fitzpatrick's now-former teammate with the Dolphins, recently signed a contract and was reportedly told he was part of the team's future. But maybe that changes.

Patrick Peterson, the accomplished Cardinals corner, was taken off the trade market a year ago. But he's also 29 and owed $12 million next season from a team with a rookie quarterback and head coach. It would make sense that the Cardinals could change their minds if they wanted to get younger.

Others will emerge, and options will materialize once teams have a few more weeks to better assess their postseason chances.

The path here will end up telling us a lot about the Chiefs' priorities and strategies.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has shown himself to be aggressive generally, and with first-round picks specifically. Draft picks are the currency of the NFL, and while many teams trade back to hoard picks, the Chiefs have been willing to trade up or use picks to acquire players already in the league.

Everyone knows draft picks come with an inherent risk of failure, but trading a pick for a player already in the league creates more of a target -- especially if the trade also requires a big contract.

The upshot is that there should be less risk in adding a player with NFL tape, and if fewer teams are willing to do it then the market forces of supply and demand won't be as harsh as they would in, say, free agency.

The avenues for a team like the Chiefs to find top corners are limited. They expect to be drafting toward the end of rounds into the future. It is perhaps the only downside of fielding a sustainable Super Bowl contender.

The balance is elusive. The Chiefs have a pre-packaged Super Bowl contender at the moment, without any additions. Searching for further improvement is a requirement, but one that comes with so many movements that nobody can know how it will end.

