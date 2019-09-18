Governor's spokesman to depart at end of month

File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) and J.R. Davis, communications director for the governor, look at a picture of the new Arkansas State Police headquarters in Lowell.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Communications Director J.R. Davis is departing at the end of this month to become a senior strategist with the Gilmore Strategy Group.

Katie Beck, who currently serves as the governor's director of state-federal relations, will replace Davis, effective Oct. 1, Hutchinson said in a news release.

Beck served on the governor’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign and has served in the governor’s office in various roles since January 2015.

Davis will focus on the Gilmore Strategy Group’s political practice and expanding its practice in communications, said Gilmore Strategy Group President Jon Gilmore, who is the governor’s chief political strategist and former deputy chief of staff.

The Gilmore Strategy Group also includes Rett Hatcher, who is a partner in the company and is a former aide to the governor.

“There is no better communications and messaging expert in the South than J.R. Davis and he will bring a unique perspective to our practice,” Gilmore said. “I'm delighted to build this firm with Rett and J.R. for many years to come.”