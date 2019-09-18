Northeast Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison for murder

A Harrisburg man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after a Poinsett County jury found him guilty of fatally shooting someone in 2018, said Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

The jury convicted Billy Combs, 59, of capital murder in connection to the death of Brett Smith, 22, of Harrisburg. The state waived the death penalty before the trial began.

Officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded Sept. 21, 2018 to a call about a homicide at Combs' camper trailer on Pershing Street. Upon arrival, police found Smith dead inside the residence.

The victim lived with Combs and the two had argued over money, a news release states. Combs told officers he shot Smith 10 times in the head with a .22 rifle. When asked why Combs shot Smith that many times, the release states, Combs told police "it was all the bullets I had."