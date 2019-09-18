Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison for murder

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 5:14 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Billy Combs

A Harrisburg man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after a Poinsett County jury found him guilty of fatally shooting someone in 2018, said Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

The jury convicted Billy Combs, 59, of capital murder in connection to the death of Brett Smith, 22, of Harrisburg. The state waived the death penalty before the trial began.

Officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded Sept. 21, 2018 to a call about a homicide at Combs' camper trailer on Pershing Street. Upon arrival, police found Smith dead inside the residence.

The victim lived with Combs and the two had argued over money, a news release states. Combs told officers he shot Smith 10 times in the head with a .22 rifle. When asked why Combs shot Smith that many times, the release states, Combs told police "it was all the bullets I had."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT