Hot Springs officer shoots, injures armed man, authorities say

A Hot Springs officer shot and wounded an armed man Wednesday morning while responding to reports of gunfire, according to a news release by the city’s police department.

Police said they received a 911 call around 11:20 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road.

Authorities encountered an armed man at the scene, and an officer shot him, police said. The release doesn't indicate why the officer fired his weapon.

The man, who was not identified in the release, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

