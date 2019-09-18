Man shot, killed in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 7000 Burton Drive at about 11:40 p.m. and found the man on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to a hospital, where he died Wednesday morning, Barnes said.

No arrests had been made, police said Wednesday morning.

