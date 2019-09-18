Nonprofit group files notice of appeal in free-speech suit against ASU

Attorneys for the nonprofit organization Turning Point USA filed a notice of appeal Wednesday after a federal district court judge last month dismissed their lawsuit against Arkansas State University as moot.

The ASU chapter of the youth organization — known for supporting politically conservative causes — and ASU student Ashlyn Hoggard claimed in a lawsuit filed in December 2017 that the Jonesboro campus violated free speech protections. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law prohibiting public universities from creating “free speech zones,” and ASU in March dropped its policy on free expression areas.

The filing Wednesday did not give reasons for the appeal. It was filed by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocacy group founded by proponents of Christian evangelicalism.

