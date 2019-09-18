Northwest Arkansas officer shot at during chase, injured in crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Northwest Arkansas police officer was hospitalized when his vehicle rolled over after a gunman shot at him during a pursuit Tuesday, police said.

The chase began at about 2:30 a.m. when officer Michael Freeman tried to stop a driver for speeding and reckless driving, Goshen police Chief Michael Ball said.

After a short pursuit a person in the fleeing car fired shots and Freeman's vehicle left Arkansas 45, rolled end over end and landing in woods north of the highway, just west of Twin Bridges, according to police.

Police said radio communication was lost when the electronic equipment in Freeman's Ford Explorer went out as a result of the crash and initial attempts to reach the officer by phone were unsuccessful.

The Washington County sheriff's office eventually contacted Freeman by phone but he was unable to provide his location because of his injuries, Ball said. The sheriff's office, as well as the Elkins and Fayetteville police departments, Goshen Fire Department and Central Emergency Medical Services all responded.

Searchers found Freeman in his vehicle after following a trail of debris from the vehicle, according to authorities. Ball said the Explorer travelled about 400 feet after leaving the road and was hidden from view in the woods.

Officer Michael Freeman was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the Goshen Police Department.

No suspects in the chase have been found, police said. Ball said two suspects were reportedly in the small, silver or light-colored passenger car, which left the area on Arkansas 45 heading west.

Authorities said Arkansas State Police was investigating the crash.