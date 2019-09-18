Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Herzog suffers stroke

Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke. The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis. The Cardinals said Herzog is "currently resting and doing well." The team provided an update on Herzog on Tuesday. Nicknamed "the White Rat," Herzog had a 1,281-1,125 record in 18 years as a major-league manager with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels. Under Herzog's direction, St. Louis won the World Series in 1982 and also made it to the World Series in 1985 and 1987. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dickerson's foot broken

Philadelphia outfielder Corey Dickerson will not return this season after an injury to his left foot was determined to be a fracture. The Phillies placed Dickerson on the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night's game at Atlanta. He fouled a ball off the foot on Sept. 4 and had not played since Sept. 11. Initial X-rays were negative, so Tuesday's announcement was a surprise. Philadelphia acquired Dickerson from Pittsburgh on July 31. He hit .304 overall with 12 home runs and 59 RBI, including .293 with 8 home runs with the Phillies.

Kipnis out for year

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a broken right hand and will miss the remainder of the season. The loss of Kipnis is another blow to Cleveland, which is chasing an AL wild-card playoff berth and has been ravaged by injuries all season. The Indians said Kipnis will need surgery and could take up to six weeks to recover. Kipnis has been bothered by the wrist for several weeks. He felt discomfort after taking a swing on Sunday against Minnesota and left the game after hitting a double. An MRI taken Monday showed a fracture of his hamate bone, the same injury that has sidelined Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez. His season ends with a .245 batting average, 17 home runs and 65 RBI.

FOOTBALL

Newton questionable

Cam Newton's status for Sunday's game at Arizona is uncertain after the 2015 league MVP reaggravated a mid-foot sprain. Newton did not practice Tuesday, and Panthers Coach Ron Rivera gave no timetable for his QB's return, saying, "He's going to get his treatment, we'll see how he feels, and we'll adjust to it as we go through it." Rivera said backup Kyle Allen would make his second career NFL start for the Panthers against Arizona if Newton isn't able to play. Rivera said that means the Panthers (0-2) will have to circle the wagons with four of their next five games on the road. Newton was not made available for comment Tuesday. The 30-year-old originally sprained his left foot in Carolina's third preseason game against the Patriots, but he returned to practice in time for the regular-season opener.

Darnold circles Week 5

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said he's feeling much better while recovering from mononucleosis and hopes to return to the field in Week 5 of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Darnold said Tuesday during his weekly spot on The Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York that he has lost about 2 pounds while recuperating. It was Darnold's first public comments since becoming ill. The 22-year-old quarterback said he's unsure how he contracted the illness, but adds that he began feeling some effects from it the night before the Jets' season-opening loss to Buffalo. He was 28-of-41 passing for 175 yards and a TD in that game. Darnold watched New York's 23-3 loss to Cleveland on Monday night at his home. He said he screamed and punched his pillow when quarterback Trevor Siemian went down with an ankle injury, which the Jets announced Tuesday will end his season with torn ligaments.

Chargers sign TE

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed tight end Lance Kendricks. Kendricks' addition Tuesday gives the Chargers a receiving tight end to take the place of Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks), who is out for an extended period after suffering a knee injury in the Sept. 8 overtime victory over Indianapolis. Kendricks spent the first part of the season with New England before being released after the Patriots signed wide receiver Antonio Brown. Kendricks' best season was in 2016 when he had 50 catches for 499 yards with the Los Angeles Rams.

Texans swap out punters

The Houston Texans released punter Trevor Daniel after he ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per punt through two games, and signed free agent Bryan Anger. Daniel, who played all 16 games for Houston as a rookie last season, had averaged 43.5 yards a punt this season. Houston signed Anger in the offseason but released him just before the start of the regular season. In seven seasons with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Anger averaged 46.2 yards a punt.

Texas Tech loses QB

Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss games because of a shoulder injury. Coach Matt Wells said Monday that Bowman "will miss several weeks" because of the injury suffered in a 28-14 loss at Arizona. The first-year Red Raiders coach didn't elaborate on the timing or provide more specifics about the injury to the Big 12's top passer. As a true freshman last season, Bowman became the starter in the second game. He threw for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, missing four games over two different stints because of a collapsed lung. Bowman leads the Big 12 this season with 1,020 yards passing (340 per game), and is the national leader with 33.7 completions per game.

Beer money flows

Iowa State football fan Carson King raised $6,000 after ESPN TV cameras showed him holding a sign reading "Busch Light Supply needs replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25" prior to Saturday's game between his team and their cross-state rivals at the University of Iowa. Much to King's surprise, beer money started pouring in from around the country as he sat in the stands in Ames, Iowa. When King first looked at his phone, $400 had been deposited to his Venmo account. That number continued to climb as contributions came in from coast to coast, eventually reaching into the five-figure range. According to King, he called his parents and they suggested he keep enough money for a case of beer and donate the rest to a children's hospital that works with kids in Ames as well as Iowa City, where his rival team plays. The former Iowa State student said after he announced he'd be doing just that on social media, the money kept rolling in. So far, King said he's collected $6,000 and plans to keep his Venmo account open through the end of the month.

TENNIS

Federer weighs Olympics

Roger Federer plans to decide "in the next month or so" whether he will play at next year's Tokyo Olympics. Federer said Tuesday his 2020 schedule is set through Wimbledon, which ends July 12. The week-long Olympic tournament starts July 25 and ends a few days before his 39th birthday. "I guess I'm going to be deciding on the Olympic Games in the next few weeks, hopefully in the next month or so," he said. "I just have to see how is the family, how is my body doing." Federer is a four-time Olympian. He met his wife at the 2000 Sydney Games and twice carried Switzerland's flag at opening ceremonies. Federer won doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games. He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of injury.

Sports on 09/18/2019