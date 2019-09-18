Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Little Rock woman robbed, dragged by vehicle after man asks for directions

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:08 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 24-year-old woman was robbed and dragged by a truck in Little Rock early Sunday after a man asked for directions, grabbed her cellphone and drove away, police said.

The woman, who was from Little Rock, told officers she was walking on East Capitol Avenue near Main Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday when a man in a light blue pickup approached her, according to a Little Rock police report.

The report states he asked for directions to Jacksonville, and the woman pulled a map up on her smartphone.

The man grabbed the phone and accelerated, according to the report, dragging the woman “a short distance” before she let go of the device.

The man, described as having a light complexion, blonde hair and a full beard, drove away, heading north on Main Street, police said. The woman was not injured in the robbery, according to police.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT