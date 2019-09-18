MEN'S GOLF

ASU's Stirn finishes 8th; Red Wolves fourth

Zan Luka Stirn of Arkansas State University finished tied for eighth on Tuesday at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Stirn, who shot a 213, closed with a 76 after shooting a 66 and 71 in the first two rounds.

The Red Wolves finished tied for fourth with an 871 after shooting 300 in the final round. Ball State won with an 853. Campbell was second with an 868, and San Jose State was third with an 869.

UCA's DePriest eighth in Louisiana

Trey DePriest of the University of Central Arkansas finished tied for eighth at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La., on Tuesday.

DePriest, who shot 69 in the first two rounds of the tournament, finished with a 75.

As a team, the Bears finished ninth with an 881. Georgia won with an 847.

Arkansas Tech finishes second

Arkansas Tech University finished second by two strokes at the NSU Golf Classic in Muskogee, Okla., on Tuesday.

The Wonder Boys shot an 839 in the 54-hole event, while Central Missouri won with an 837. Southern Arkansas University finished sixth with an 860. Harding University was seventh with an 861. Henderson State University finished ninth with an 863, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello finished 16th with a 905.

Individually, Stuart King of Henderson State finished tied for eighth at 209 (73-66-70). Francois Jacobs (67-68-75) of Arkansas Tech and Kade Johnson (71-68-71) of Southern Arkansas finished tied for 11th at 210. Trevor Brunson (72-69-70) of Arkansas Tech and Roman Timmerman (67-68-76) of Southern Arkansas finished tied for 15th at 211. Kellen Gray (72-72-68) of Arkansas Tech and Harding's Gregor MacIntosh (71-69-72) finished tied for 18th.

Lyon second in Tennessee

Lyon College finished second at the Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational on Tuesday in Henderson, Tenn.

Lyon shot a 206 while Central Baptist College shot a 573.

Individually, Zach Shirley of Lyon finished fourth with a 144 (72-72). Nick Beausoleil finished tied for 10th with a 151 (78-73).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Lyon settles for fourth in Tennessee

Lyon College shot a 738 and finished fourth in the Freed-Hardeman Invitational on Tuesday in Henderson, Tenn.

Indiana University East won the event with a 673, while Blue Mountain College was second at 676 and Freed-Hardeman was third at 716.

Individually, Kenzie Collins of Lyon finished tied for fifth with a 165 (79-86). Felicity Reeves finished tied for 11th with a 176 (86-90).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps Harding

Allie Anderson had 12 kills, Brianna Merkel had 28 assists and 11 digs, and Madison Grantham had 22 digs to lead Arkansas Tech University (4-5) to a 25-17, 25-23, 30-28 victory over Harding University (5-4) in the Great American Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night in Searcy.

Logan Smith led Harding with 12 kills. Arika Johnson had 21 assists, and Katherine Cowart had 15 digs.

OBU tops Southern Arkansas

Adrianna Holly had 18 kills and 6 blocks to lead Ouachita Baptist University to a 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Tuesday in Arkadelphia in the Great American Conference opener for both teams.

Temi Fayiga had 21 assists and Lexie Castillow had 13 digs for the Tigers (4-4). Seven Powers had 14 kills for Southern Arkansas (2-5). Morgan Schuster had 48 assists, and Alana Perez had 19 digs.

Lyon tops Crowley's Ridge

Lyon College defeated Crowley's Ridge College 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday night in Batesville.

Destiny Nunez led Lyon College (8-5) with 16 digs and six assists. Courtney Erby and Michayla Shanks had eight kills.

