Lane closures ahead for I-630 and I-40 in central Arkansas

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

Driver can expect delays on Interstate 630 this week and on Interstate 40 near Maumelle for the rest of the month due to construction.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the eastbound on-ramp for I-630 at Baptist Health will be closed 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting. Crews will be installing a guardrail.

The outside lines of I-630 in both directions on either side of the exit for Baptist Health will be closed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday as crews move traffic to a new eastbound on ramp and westbound exit ramp.

Traffic in all lanes during this time may also be stopped for 15-minute intervals.

On I-40, the inside eastbound lane has been closed since Monday as crews work on completing ramps for the new Maumelle interchange.

Department spokesman Danny Straessle said drivers can expect the closure to last for the rest of the month. Two lanes remain open while the work continues.