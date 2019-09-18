Electric scooters sit ready for use Tuesday in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Scooter crashes, crimes tallied in Berlin

BERLIN — Berlin police say that in the three months since popular electric scooters have been allowed in the German capital, they’ve seen 74 accidents, 65 cases of drunken driving and 233 traffic violations.

Police said Tuesday that spot checks of scooter drivers in the evening hours show they are “frequently intoxicated” — and are treated the same as drunken drivers of automobiles.

In the accidents, there have been 16 serious injuries and 43 lighter injuries. Sixty-five accidents have been caused by the scooter drivers themselves. In 19 cases, scooter drivers have been investigated for leaving the scene.

Police say the main causes have been driver inattention, use of unauthorized paths, or alcohol.

Traffic violations include carrying more than one person and using mobile phones while driving.

Strike kills 10 Iran-backed troops in Syria

BAGHDAD — Unknown aircraft attacked a weapons depot belonging to Iranian-backed paramilitary forces in an eastern town near the Iraqi border early Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, a Syria war monitor and an Iraqi security official said.

The airstrikes took place in Boukamal, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour. An Iraqi security official said the strike hit weapons depots belonging to Iraqi factions operating under the banner of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the name given for the mainly Shiite militias in Iraq that Iran supports.

The strikes are the latest in a series of unclaimed attacks both inside Iraq and along the border with Syria targeting Iran-backed militias. Last week in Syria, unknown warplanes targeted an arms depot and posts of Iranian-backed militias in Boukamal, killing at least 18 fighters. A Syrian security official said Israeli jets were behind the attack but denied there were casualties.

U.S. officials have confirmed Israel to be behind at least one of the attacks. Israel frequently strikes Iranian targets in war-ravaged Syria and appears to have recently expanded its campaign against Iran’s spreading influence in the region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective, said Tuesday’s strikes occurred near Syria’s border crossing with Iraq. The opening of the crossing, planned by Iraq and Syria, had been postponed several times in recent weeks.

Two Iraqi security officials confirmed the strikes, and one of them said initial reports suggested about 10 fighters were killed.

41 bodies recovered from Mexican well

MEXICO CITY — Forensic examiners in western Mexico said Tuesday that they have pieced together a total of 41 bodies from bags full of body parts found in a well earlier this month.

The examiners in the western state of Jalisco said tests were continuing on the grisly contents of 119 plastic bags dumped in a well near the city of Guadalajara. Authorities had to call in backhoes to fully excavate the pit.

Experts said that after a week of study, they had been able to piece together 13 complete bodies, 16 partial bodies, six heads and six body trunks that correspond to different people.

The pit was first found in early September, when residents reported fetid odors and flies around the rural site.

Clandestine burial sites have become common in Jalisco, home to the drug cartel of the same name. Gangs frequently use such pits to dispose of the bodies of rival gangs or kidnapping victims.

In July, prosecutors found 21 bodies in the yard of a house near Guadalajara. In May, the remains of at least 34 people were found at two separate properties in Jalisco.

In March, workers were removing mud and debris to clear a storm drain at another spot on the outskirts of Guadalajara, when they began finding plastic bags with the odor of bodies.

They eventually pulled a total of 20 bodies out of the storm drain.

Holding 3 Australians, Iran confirms

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it holds three Australian citizens on suspicion of spying, marking the latest cases of those with Western ties being detained in the Islamic Republic amid tensions between Tehran and the U.S.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili on Tuesday as saying the three had been charged in two separate cases.

He said two Australians, likely the blogging couple Mark Firkin and Jolie King, had been detained over using a drone to take pictures and video of military areas and other unauthorized zones.

He said the other Australian faced charges of spying for another country, without elaborating.

Australia said last week that it was pressing Iran to free those who were being held.