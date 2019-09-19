Aces in the hole

MARK BAKER, No. 8 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), 9-iron, 140 yards. Witness: Cody Holmes.

BILL DODSON, No. 6 Rolling Hills Country Club (Cabot), gap wedge, 90 yards. Witnesses: Mark Hinterthuer, Garlan Sanford, Luther Roberts.

NOAH FOSTER, No. 16 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), 9-iron, 125 yards. Witness: Travis Foster

HUBERT GUINN, No. 4 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 120 yards.

ARCHIE HEARNE, No. 14 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 123 yards.

PHIL JONES, No. 4 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 117 yards.

JIM KAY LIMBERG, No. 7 Rebsamen Golf Course, 9-iron, 105 yards.

TERRY TRICE, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 7-hybrid, 118 yards.

DOUBLE EAGLE

BILL THOMPSON, No. 8 First Tee of Central Arkansas, driver, 24-degree hybrid. Witnesses: Bob Shavers, Bill Myers, Skip Lemiki

AHN YOUNG, No. 11 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, driver, 5-wood.

