Aces in the hole
MARK BAKER, No. 8 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), 9-iron, 140 yards. Witness: Cody Holmes.
BILL DODSON, No. 6 Rolling Hills Country Club (Cabot), gap wedge, 90 yards. Witnesses: Mark Hinterthuer, Garlan Sanford, Luther Roberts.
NOAH FOSTER, No. 16 Nutters Chapel Golf Club (Conway), 9-iron, 125 yards. Witness: Travis Foster
HUBERT GUINN, No. 4 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 120 yards.
ARCHIE HEARNE, No. 14 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 123 yards.
PHIL JONES, No. 4 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 117 yards.
JIM KAY LIMBERG, No. 7 Rebsamen Golf Course, 9-iron, 105 yards.
TERRY TRICE, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 7-hybrid, 118 yards.
DOUBLE EAGLE
BILL THOMPSON, No. 8 First Tee of Central Arkansas, driver, 24-degree hybrid. Witnesses: Bob Shavers, Bill Myers, Skip Lemiki
AHN YOUNG, No. 11 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, driver, 5-wood.
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 09/19/2019
Print Headline: Aces in the hole