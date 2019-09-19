Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years in stabbing

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for stabbing another man.

A jury found Anthony Michael Ford, 29, guilty of battery. He was charged as an habitual offender because of four prior felony convictions. He faced from five to 40 years in prison.

Ford was arrested Nov. 13 by Siloam Springs police in connection with stabbing Terry Hooper, according to court documents.

The jury recommended he serve 30 years in prison.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green followed the recommendation.