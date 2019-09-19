Armed man shot, Spa City police say

HOT SPRINGS -- An armed man was shot by a Hot Springs police officer Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road, police said.

Zachary Burks, 30, of Hot Springs, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years.

Burks was escorted from the scene by police officers, with Burks bleeding from an apparent wound in his right arm.

Cpl. Joey Williams said in a news release that Burks was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and later released into custody. He was being held without bail at the jail.

The release did not give details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or whether Burks discharged his weapon at the officer.

The release said the Police Department received a 911 call in reference to several shots fired in the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road at 11:20 a.m. Once there, officers encountered Burks armed with a pistol.

"During the incident, a Hot Springs police officer fired his weapon and struck Burks," the release said.

As per departmental policy, the officer, who has not been named, will be placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an administrative investigation.

Williams said the Arkansas State Police will assume investigation of the incident.

It is the second time a Hot Springs police officer has shot an armed suspect in less than three months. A gunman, identified as Jonathan Allen Scott, was shot in downtown Hot Springs by an officer July 28.

State Desk on 09/19/2019