Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

DANCE AT WILDWOOD 9 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Tickets: $15-$100. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Admission: $10. Season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Letters

Central Arkansas

CENTRAL ARKANSAS LIBRARY SYSTEM'S MAIN LIBRARY 100 Rock St. Banned Books Week, Sunday-Sept. 28. Banned Books Writing Contest, entries due Friday. (501) 918-3000. Lecture: "Using Passion and Poetry to Close the Opportunity Gap," Stacey McAdoo, 6 p.m. Monday. (501) 918-3048. Lecture with author Susan Orlean, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. cals.org or (501) 918-3098.

GETSMART LEARNING SERIES SCREENWRITING WORKSHOP 10 a.m. Saturday, Screenwriting in a Day, Department of Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St., Ste. 1500. Tickets: $15. arkansasarts.org or (501) 324-9348.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 E., Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

HALL AND OATES 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $59 to $90. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 400 President Clinton Ave. littlerock.com or (501) 320-3503.

RIVER CITY MEN'S CHORUS 6 p.m. today, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. "Hallelujah!" rivercitymenschorus.com or (501) 377-1080.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

BLUEGRASS MONDAY 7 p.m. every fourth Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. collinstheatre.com or (870) 972-236.

BRASS IN THE CLOUDS 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Point, Mount Nebo State Park, 16728 Arkansas 155, Dardanelle. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 229-3655.

JOHN BROWN UNIVERSITY Bill George Arena, 2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs. Centennial Concert featuring Michael W. Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, $20-$30. jbu.edu/mws or (479) 524-7211.

MUSIC FEST 9 a.m. Sept. 27-28, Murphy USA Union Square Stage, downtown El Dorado. Music, games, food. Tickets: $50-$60. eldomad.com or (877) 940-3334.

ROBOTIC ROCK N ROLL BAND CYBERTRONIC SPREE CONCERT 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Hot Springs Convention Center, Horner Hall, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. Tickets: $10-$25. spa-con.org or (501) 327-2027.

TEMPLE LIVE 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. New Year's Day with Ded, 7:30 p.m. today, $15-$20. templelive.com or (479) 222-6186.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Blue Man Group: Speechless Tour, today, $40-$81. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ACCEPTANCE AND COMMITMENT TRAINING WORKSHOP 8:30 a.m. Saturday, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave. Tickets: $60. compassionworksforall.org or (501) 367-7858.

ALZHEIMER'S ARKANSAS WALK OF LOVE 8 a.m. Sept. 28, Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive. Registration, 7 a.m. Cost: minimum $25. alzark.org or (501) 224-0021.

ARKANSAS ADULT EDUCATION OPEN HOUSE 11:30 a.m. today, Quapaw Transitional Housing, 10905 W. Markham St. arcareereducation.org or (877) 963-4433.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS FREETHINKERS DISCUSSION GROUP 1-5 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 351-4980.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 607-2136.

COMPASSION LIVES COME TO THE TABLE TOUR 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Church at Rock Creek, 11500 W. 36th St. churchatrockcreek.com or (501) 225-8684.

ECUMENICAL BUDDHIST SOCIETY 1516 W. Third St. Traversing the Divide in Spiritual Practice, 7 p.m. Friday. Buddhist retreat: Exploring Compassion, 8:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, $70-$120. (501) 517-4692. EBS Kids, 3-4:30 p.m. third Sunday of the month. ebslr.org or (501) 376-7056.

FALL COMPUTER CLASSES FOR ADULTS through Oct. 29, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive, Room 2156. Cost: $60. littlerockdlc.org or (501) 225-6073.

FESTIVILLE 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 28, Dupree Park, South Redmond Road, Jacksonville. Carnival rides and games, music, concessions, petting zoo, tournaments, fireworks. (501) 251-4369.

FIT AND FABULOUS FITNESS 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy. (978) 502-5747.

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.

GRAND MAUMELLE SAILING CLUB OPEN HOUSE 3 p.m. Saturday, 12000 Maumelle Harbour Road, Roland. gmsc.org or (501) 765-8115.

HERITAGE SEEKERS GENEALOGY CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. fourth Monday of the month, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. heritageseekersar.weebly.com or (501) 765-9854.

JOB FAIR 4 p.m. Tuesday, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy. outletsoflittlerock.com or (501) 455-9100.

KICKOFF TO MEN'S HEALTH 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Arkansas Urology, 4200 Stockton Drive. arkansasurology.com or (501) 945-2121.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB 7415 Indiana Ave. Games, classes and lessons throughout the week. bridgewebs.com/littlerock or (501) 666-9841.

MIXXED FIT CLASS 6:30-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 14, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Price: drop-in $15, 12-class pass $100. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

MOUNT HOLLY GARDEN SERIES 9 a.m. third Saturday of the month through October, Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 S. Broadway. Donations accepted. mounthollycemetery.org or (501) 376-1843.

RAZORBACK COIN SHOW noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jacksonville Community Center 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Tickets: $2. eventful.com/jacksonville_ar or (501) 985-1663.

RECOVERY JAM 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30, River Market Pavilion, 400 President Clinton Ave. bcdinc.org or (501) 663-7221.

SCIENCE CAFE LITTLE ROCK every fourth Tuesday except July-August and December, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. sciencecafelr.com or (501) 686-7418.

STATEWIDE MARKSMANSHIP CHALLENGE noon Saturday, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Drive. Multiple locations. agfc.org or (501) 907-0636.

A TASTE FOR BUSINESS 5 p.m. today, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce event. Tickets: $20-$25. nlrchamber.org or (501) 372-5959.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Lectures and signings: The Long Southern Strategy, Angie Maxwell and Todd Shields, 6 p.m. today; American Moonshot, Douglas Brinkley, 6 p.m. Friday; Beyond the Shootout: 50 Years of Football's Life Lessons, Mark McDonald, noon Tuesday. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

WESTOBER FEST 2 p.m. Sept. 28, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Tickets: $10; ages 6-17 $5. (501) 821-7275.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Teddy Bear Sleepover, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Grow with Google: Job Seekers, 11 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Thursdays Monday-Oct. 31. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ALZHEIMER'S ARKANSAS LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES Lauren Landers, noon Friday, The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. Kim Vail with Elder Independence, noon Sept. 26, Bryant Senior Center, 6401 Boone Road, Bryant. RSVP accepted. alzark.org or (501) 224-0021.

ARKANSAS BIGFOOT CONFERENCE 10 a.m. Saturday, James H Carter Auditorium, Conway High School, 2300 Prince St., Conway. Tickets: $12, children 10 and under $6. thebigfootportal.com or (501) 733-5485.

GOLF CART SAFARI 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, Wynne. Cost: $10, children ages 5-10 $5. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 238-9406.

HARVEST PARTY AT MARKHAM AND FITZ 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Markham and Fitz, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville. eventbrite.com or (479) 235-6236.

HICKS FAMILY FARMS 184 Lasiter Road, Lonoke. Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28-Oct. 27. Tickets: $8. hicksfamilyfarms.com or (501) 941-2703

KAYAK AND DINNER CRUISE 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, Wynne. Tickets: $15. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 238-9406.

KEEP ARKANSAS BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY CLEAN UP 9 a.m. Sept. 28, Townsend Park, 1000 Townsend Drive, Pine Bluff. (870) 730-2000.

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY 8 a.m. Sept. 28, Lake Dardanelle State Park, 100 State Park Drive, Russellville. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 967-5516.

THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Art's and Life Performance Series, Administration Auditorium, 940 E. Park Ave., Searcy. Tickets: $8-$10. harding.edu/artsandlife or (501) 279-4343.

REGIONAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR 8 a.m. Sept. 28, Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Pkwy., Fairfield Bay. kffb.com or (800) 356-5106.

RURAL RISE NATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP SUMMIT noon today, Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff. ruralrise.org or (870) 536-7600.

STAR PARTY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, Wynne. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 238-9406.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S 9 a.m. Saturday, University of Arkansas Fort Smith, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. act.alz.org or (479) 273-5559.

WINSLOW RUN 2019 8 a.m. Saturday, Winslow School, 351 S. U.S. 71, Winslow. Tickets: $30-$70. winslowrun.com or (501) 837-3599.

Theater

Central Arkansas

A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET through Oct. 6, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 28, Oct. 5. Tickets: $20-$60. (501) 378-0405.

THE NIGHT I SPENT A WEEK IN ARKANSAS 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 23, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St. The Main Thing Comedy Trio. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE 6 p.m. Sept. 27, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 28, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $25-$69. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

PUFFS through Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m Sunday. Tickets: $20-$25. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-2615.

SEX PLEASE, WE'RE SIXTY Tuesday-Oct. 19, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Argenta Community Theater, 405 N. Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $30. argentacommunitytheater.org or (501) 353-1443.

Weekend on 09/19/2019