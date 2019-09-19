Cole reaches 300 Ks for season; Astros top Rangers

HOUSTON -- Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters, including his 300th of the season, in eight strong innings, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night to lock up a postseason berth.

Houston won its fifth consecutive and 100th game of the season, becoming one of six teams in major league history to win at least 100 games in three consecutive seasons. The Astros lost at least 100 games in three consecutive seasons from 2011-13.

The Astros (100-53) have a one-game lead on the New York Yankees, who lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels, for the best record in the majors. Houston can clinch the AL West as early as Friday with a victory and loss by Oakland.

Cole (18-5) allowed two runs on six hits in earning his 14th consecutive victory. He hasn't lost since May 22 against the White Sox, a span of 20 starts. Cole struck out 10 or more for the seventh consecutive start, tying the club record set earlier this season by Justin Verlander.

Cole, the major league leader in strikeouts, became the third Astros pitcher to reach 300 strikeouts in a season, joining J.R. Richard, who had 313 in 1979 and 303 in 1978, and Mike Scott, who struck out 306 in 1986.

Cole struck out Shin-Soo Choo to end the sixth for his 300th of the season. After the strikeout, Cole leapt off the mound and was given a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout. Cole waved to the crowd with his glove hand and touched his chest with his throwing hand.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 35th save.

Gurriel gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the fifth with a two-run home run to left. Altuve hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh make the lead 3-1.

Willie Calhoun scored on a throwing error by Martin Maldonado in the seventh. Ronald Guzman cut the lead to 3-2 with a solo home run in the eighth.

ANGELS 3, YANKEES 2 Relief pitcher Adam Ottavino sailed a 30-foot throw home on Albert Pujols' tiebreaking chopper and Los Angeles beat host New York.

ATHLETICS 1, ROYALS 0 (11) Mark Canha hit an RBI double with two outs in the 11th and Oakland edged visiting Kansas City to hold its lead atop the AL wild-card race.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 10 Randal Grichuk hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, and Toronto rallied past host Baltimore.

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 1 (10) Yasiel Puig hit an RBI single off the top of the right field wall with two outs in the 10th and Cleveland beating visiting Detroit.

WHITE SOX 3, TWINS 1 Chicago held host Minnesota without a hit until the sixth inning, and then only three total as the White Sox beat the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, ROCKIES 4 Pete Alonso hit his 49th home run, and a four-run rally in the ninth sent New York over host Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 4 Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh, Domingo Leyba had two RBI and Arizona beat visiting Miami.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1 Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia topped host Atlanta.

PADRES 2, BREWERS 1 Dinelson Lamet struck out a career-high 14 as San Diego beat host Milwaukee.

REDS 3, CUBS 2 (10) Jose Iglesias had an RBI double in the 10th as Cincinnati recorded its second consecutive victory over Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 4, PIRATES 1 Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10 and visiting Seattle beat Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 11, RED SOX 3 Stephen Vogt hit a two-run home run and San Francisco beat host Boston, giving Bruce Bochy his 2,000th career victory as a manager in the majors.

