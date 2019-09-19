LR schools' budget, management on agenda for board

A full agenda awaits the Little Rock School District's Community Advisory Board meeting tonight, including reviews of the proposed 2019-20 budget, an enhanced student attendance campaign and a three-year strategy for overhauling the system's human-resources operations.

The seven-member advisory board is also expected to devote significant time to discussing the state-controlled district's future management and its plan for supporting school improvement efforts. That's all in anticipation of the January 2020 deadline to meet criteria for exiting state control to avoid "consolidation" or "annexation" with other districts or "reconstitution."

The advisory board's meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the district's administrative office building, 810 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

The district's future governance has been the focus of recent public forums and work sessions conducted by the state Board of Education in advance of the January deadline for the district that has operated under state authority for nearly five years.

The state Board of Education in January 2015 removed the district's locally elected school board and put the superintendent under the supervision of the state's education commissioner. That was because six of the district's then 48 schools were identified as academically distressed for chronically low student achievement on state math and English/language arts tests.

Since then, state and federal school accountability laws and tests have changed, resulting in eight of the district's schools receiving F letter grades after the 2017-2018 school year. New grades, based largely but not entirely on the April 2019 ACT Aspire test results at the eight schools, are expected to be released in mid October.

Annexation or consolidation of the 23,000-student district to another district is not not feasible, state Education Board members have said, leaving reconstitution as the sole option if exit criteria set earlier this calendar year are not met. Reconstitution, however, is not defined in the law. Education Board members have collected ideas on reconstitution and directed Johnny Key, the state's education secretary, to begin drafting plans.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association employee union, is on tonight's agenda to present that organization's proposal for bringing local control back to the district.

"Then there will be a discussion on state control, in general," Superintendent Mike Poore said Wednesday about the advisory board.

"Some advisory board members have attended the forums and some did not. Some attended the State Education Board's work sessions and some have not. It will be catching everybody up to speed on what has been discussed," he said.

The district's recently appointed executive directors -- Hope Worsham, Darian Smith and Randy Rutherford -- are on the agenda to present the district's plan for supporting each of the system's schools this year.

The overarching priorities in the district plan are to increase student reading achievement in a district where 45% of students scored at the lowest level in reading, and establish and support "high functioning professional learning communities" in each school.

The plan lists actions to be taken, the persons responsible for the tasks, the monitoring timeline and the types of evidence that will be monitored.

Metro on 09/19/2019