An earthquake and a series of elevator malfunctions have forced the National Park Service to close the Washington Monument for much of the past eight years.

Washington Monument reopening today

WASHINGTON -- After a three-year closure, the Washington Monument is reopening to the public.

The 555-foot stone obelisk was closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems. The monument will reopen at noon today, and first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We're just excited to open it again," National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said Wednesday during a tour of the site. "The views from up here are like nothing else."

The monument has been closed for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014, but Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator malfunctions.

Construction on the monument began in 1848 and took nearly 40 years to complete. The private organization that was running the project ran out of funding and construction was halted in 1854 after work had reached to about 150 feet. Construction resumed in 1879, but using stone from a different quarry -- giving the obelisk its distinctive two-tone color.

When open, it averages about 500,000 visitors per year.

Man charged in Detroit serial slayings

DETROIT -- A prosecutor announced murder charges Wednesday against a 34-year-old man in the slayings of four women in Detroit whose deaths authorities have characterized as the work of a serial killer.

Deangelo Martin is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder in the killings of the women whose bodies were found in abandoned houses as far back as February 2018, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at a news conference.

Martin was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 2.

Martin, who was arrested in June, was already charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in May and the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June. A message was left seeking comment from Martin's appointed defense attorney in the assault and kidnapping cases.

Police Chief James Craig has said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two other women who survived attacks. Police have said they believe all the women were sex workers.

All the victims were found face down with a condom beside them, she said. A coroner determined that two victims died of blunt force trauma but the cause of death for the other two couldn't be determined because their bodies were too badly decomposed, Worthy said.

Non-native weevil OK'd to battle thistle

BOISE, Idaho -- Federal officials have approved turning loose a non-native insect to feed on an invasive thistle that sprouts in everything from rangelands to vineyards to wilderness areas, mainly in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will permit use of a weevil native to Europe and western Asia to control yellow starthistle, which is from the same areas.

"Its flowers have inch-long spines that deter feeding by and cause injury to grazing animals and lower the utility of recreational lands," the agency said. Yellow starthistle is also toxic to horses.

The federal agency has released an environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact to releasing the weevils. In 2009, it released a draft environmental assessment and spent the next decade testing to make sure releasing the weevils wouldn't have unintended consequences.

The weevils will initially be let loose in California, with additional releases in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and possibly Nevada. The agency said Wednesday it is accepting permit applications for processing this fall so weevils could be released in the spring.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said yellow starthistle entered California before 1860 and is now one of the state's worst pests. Idaho, Oregon and Washington also have heavy infestations of the thistle, which has been found in 41 states.

HIV-positive airmen press ouster fight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorneys for two Air Force members who are HIV-positive are urging a federal appeals court to uphold an injunction that prevents President Donald Trump's administration from continuing with discharge proceedings against them.

A Department of Justice lawyer argued before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday that the policies are based on the potential for HIV transmission during combat.

The Department of Defense is appealing a ruling by a judge who found that the Air Force is working under policies that are "irrational" and "outdated."

The policies prevented the service members with HIV from deploying outside the U.S. without a waiver and resulted in them being considered "unfit" for continued service.

The airmen's lawyer said the odds of transmitting HIV in combat are infinitesimal and should not limit their deployment or lead to their discharge.

The appeals court did not indicate when it would rule.

A Section on 09/19/2019