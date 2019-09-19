Man sentenced to life term in murder

A Harrisburg man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after a Poinsett County jury found him guilty of fatally shooting a man in 2018, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

A jury convicted Billy Combs, 59, of capital murder in the death of Brett Smith, 22, of Harrisburg. The state waived the death penalty before the trial began.

Officers with the Harrisburg Police Department responded Sept. 21, 2018, to a call about a homicide at Combs' camper trailer on Pershing Street. Upon arrival, police found Smith dead inside the residence.

Smith lived with Combs and the two had argued over money, a news release said. Combs told officers he shot Smith 10 times in the head with a .22 rifle.

When asked why he shot Smith so many times, Combs told police "it was all the bullets I had," according to the release.

