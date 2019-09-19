Masked gunman who robbed Northwest Arkansas bank gets 15-year prison sentence

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for robbing a Centerton bank.

Quarmirro Edwards, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Edwards was identified as a suspect in the Dec. 23, 2016 robbery of First National Bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon toward bank employees, according to the affidavit.

Edwards and another man fled the bank. A Centerton resident later found a black stocking cap and white tank shirt in the trash at his home, the affidavit. Edwards was wearing the cap and using the shirt as a mask, according to the affidavit.

Edwards' DNA matched DNA recovered from the shirt, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Edwards pleaded guilty in August 2017 to accomplice to aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery of a Fayetteville bank and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The second suspect in the Centerton robbery has not been arrested.