Airport traffic tops August of last year

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in August climbed to 191,559, a 1.81% increase over 188,153 passengers the state's largest airport saw during the same month in 2018.

Through the first eight months of 2019, a total of 1,488,923 passengers have gone through the airport. The figure represents a 5.49% increase over the 1,411,470 passengers Clinton National saw during the same period a year ago.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport at Highfill, the state's second largest commercial service airport, also continued its robust growth in passenger traffic last month

A total of 79,582 passengers went through the airport in August, a 15.46% increase over the 68,929 passengers that went through it during the same month in 2018.

Through the first eight months of 2019, Northwest Arkansas Regional saw 605,036 passengers, a 16.71% over the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

Venture Center kicks off startup program

Six Central Arkansas startup companies were welcomed to the Little Rock Venture Center's Spark! pre-accelerator program on Wednesday. Companies participating in the 14-week program range from a construction business to a pasta sauce producer.

The kickoff event also involved representatives from the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, which works with the Venture Center to build an entrepreneurial-support community in the city.

Wednesday's event included an orientation and allowed the six participants to pick their office space in the technology park in downtown Little Rock. Spark! includes local companies with annual recurring revenue of at least $50,000.

The startups will receive business mentoring and programming resources from the Venture Center. Corporations, universities, nonprofits and other organizations partner with the Venture Center to help entrepreneurs develop viable, high-growth businesses.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises 0.64, ends at 434.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 434.97, up 0.64.

"Equities recovered from an early afternoon swoon to close relatively unchanged following an expected interest rate cut announcement by the Federal Reserve," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock. "Utilities and financials sectors outperformed the broader market."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/19/2019