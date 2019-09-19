TODAY’S GAME

Titans at Jaguars
SERIES Titans lead 29-20; Titans beat Jaguars 30-9, Dec. 6, 2018
WHAT TO WATCH Top-flight Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey has demanded a trade, but everyone involved in the organization, including Ramsey, say he will play tonight. His usage and engagement will be interesting to watch against a pretty vanilla Titans' passing game, which is 27th in the NFL.
ON OFFENSE
(RK) TITANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)
(11) 123.0 RUSH 92.0 (21)
(27) 167.5 PASS 262.5 (17)
(27) 290.5 YARDS 354.5 (18)
(6) 30.0 POINTS 19.0 (20)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) TITANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)
(26) 134.5 RUSH 119.5 (17)
(2) 182.5 PASS 257.5 (19)
(11) 317.0 YARDS 377.0 (21)
(6) 16.0 POINTS 26.5 (26)
