ON THE GO: Food trucks to create Sunday feeding frenzy in downtown Little Rock; inaugural Yadaloo Festival on the North Shore

FEEDING FRENZY

Dozens of food trucks from across the South will set up shop in downtown Little Rock for the Main Street Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday along Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Trucks will be organized by theme and there will also be buskers, arts and crafts and a children's area. Admission is free. Call (501) 375-0121 or visit mainstreetfoodtrucks.com.

KEBAB CRAZE

In other food event news: The Arkansas Culture and Dialog Center, 1501 Market St., Little Rock, dishes up mounds of kebabs, lahmajoon and gyros at the annual Turkish Food Fest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. The festival of Mediterranean and central Asian cuisines also features gifts, artisans at work and music. Admission is free; food and drinks cost money. Call (501) 223-2155 or visit facebook.com/arculturedialog.

Stoney LaRue headlines Sunday's Yadaloo Music Festival in North Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

AMERICANA AND COUNTRY

The inaugural Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival, Sunday at North Little Rock's North Shore Riverwalk Park, features Americana and country music, arts & crafts, games, activities, food trucks, beer, a Kid Zone and a Dog Park. Gates open at 1 p.m.; musical acts (headliner Stoney LaRue, plus Jason Boland & The Stragglers, William Clark Green and regional Arkansas performers Bree Ogden, Ashtyn Barbaree, Joey Barrett, Cliff & Susan, Matt Sammons and Pamela Hopkins) take the stage from 2-9 p.m. Presenter is Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas. Tickets are $27.50 in advance, $35 day of festival, free for children 12 and younger. Visit yadaloo.com.

Sara Evans

COUNTRY IN CONWAY

County music singer/songwriter Sara Evans, with two additional backing musicians and a background singer, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The concert is on the verge of selling out; tickets, if any remain, are $30-$40, $10 for children. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

SPA-CON IN HOT SPRINGS

Hot Springs becomes a virtual geek mecca with Spa-Con, Friday-Sunday at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd. The pop-culture and entertainment festival will include cosplay, gaming, workshops, screenings, signings, panels and appearances by guests including actors Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Michelle Harrison (The CW's The Flash). Tickets are $20 for day passes, $35 for weekend passes, $125 for VIP. Call (501) 321-2277 or visit spa-con.org.

BULL FUN-RUN BENEFIT

A quarter-mile kids' race and a 3/4-mile adult run are part of the Running of the Bulls Fun Run, Saturday starting and ending at Cathead's Diner, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock. The family-friendly run is a mad dash through the streets with the Rocktown Roller Derby. Registration starts at 3 p.m. with the kids' run at 3:30 and adults at 4 p.m. Registration is $35, $15 for children 12 and younger, and includes an event T-shirt and bandana. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Pulaski County. Visit familypromisepc.org.

Thea Paves the Way. Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Briedenthal

CHALKING THE WALKS

More than 500 youngsters will be artistic with chalk on the walks in front of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock for the 14th annual Thea Paves the Way, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Teachers who register their students and work together as a school group can win one of six $250 gift certificates for art supplies from Blick Art Materials and participation includes free same-day entrance to the Clinton Center. Face painters will be on hand to decorate children's faces as they decorate the sidewalks. Admission is free. Call (501) 379-9512 or visit theafoundation.org.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 09/19/2019