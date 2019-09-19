Outdoors calendar

Calendar

SEPTEMBER

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Shelby Rhodes Memorial Bass Tournament. Arkansas River-Pine Bluff Harbor. $1,000 minimum guaranteed prize for first place. (870) 941-8250 or Facebook/Shelby Rhodes Memorial Scholarship.

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

22 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Wild Card and Angler of the Year Championship. Lake Millwood. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. The Vault. David Martin (479 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

26 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

OCTOBER

5 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Camden Country Club. J.J. Lindsey (501) 833-2154 or jdixiedog@yahoo.com

5-6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail championship. Lake Dardanelle. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

7 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Mike Hyman (501) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

11-13 Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza. Arkansas River within state boundaries. ArkansasBigBass.com

12 Batesville chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

12 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Civic Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

12 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fayetteville Town Center. Logan Webster (870) 826-1202 or jwebsterark@gmail.com

17 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

18-20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic. TBA. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (501) 648-6565 or gregknowles@fleetpride.com

26 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scotttrailcar@hotmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

28 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Fathead Pizza. Thomas Crosslin (479 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

29 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour Social. Lonoke County Faigrounds. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

1 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Hunter Padgett (501) 527-2336 or hepadge17@yahoo.com

2 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

2 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rapp's Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

7 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavillion. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

7 Batesville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Megan Holifield (870) 613-5800 or mholifield09@gmail.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

