State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S GOLF

Razorbacks second at ANNIKA

The University of Arkansas finished as the runner-up at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, closing out the event at 3 under (283-289-289--861). Wake Forest (-17) won the tournament, which was held at Lake Elmo, Minn.

True freshman Kajal Mistry finished fourth with an overall score of 5 under. Senior Grace St. Germain finished the tournament tied for 11th at 1 under.

Freshmen Ela Anacona and Julia Gregg tied for 19th at 3 over. Sophomore Brooke Matthews tied for 32nd with a 6 over.

VOLLEYBALL

Henderson downs UAM

A career-high 10 kills from Bree Sanders helped Henderson State University earn a 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 25-21 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Wednesday afternoon. Later in the day, the Reddies dropped a 25-12, 20-25, 10-25, 25-20, 15-9 decision to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Philander Smith tops Williams Baptist

Philander Smith earned a 3-1 victory over Williams Baptist at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

Despite 16 kills from Madison Lawson and 13 from Monica Guerrero, the Eagles suffered a 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 25-17 setback.

MEN'S GOLF

Webb earns Evangel title

Jacob Webb fired a 2-under 70 in his final round to win medalist honors at the Evangel Invitational at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo.

The Williams Baptist golfer started the day in fourth place and helped the Eagles finish second, eight strokes behind Bethany College and 15 strokes ahead of Evangel University.

Williams Baptist shot 35 over for the tournament.

Logan Bracey followed Webb with a third-place individual finish.

TENNIS

Kovaleski second at Southern 55s

Thomas Kovaleski of Little Rock placed second in the men's 3.0 division in the 2019 USTA League Adult 55 & Over Southern Sectional Championships held in Asheville, N.C.

Rick Matarrese of Alpharetta, Ga., defeated Kovaleski 2-1 in the finals.

CROSS COUNTRY

SAU sweeps conference awards

Lexington Hilton and Carley Hale, both of Southern Arkansas University, were named the Great American Conference men's and women's cross country runners of the week, respectively.

Hilton, a freshman from Green Forest, finished sixth last week with a time of 26:26.7 at the Bob Gravette Invitational in Arkadelphia.

Hale, a junior, placed third in the Bob Gravette Invitational with a time of 19:51.4.

MEN'S SOCCER

Williams Baptist defeats Central Baptist

Joao Lucredi, Gonzalo Gallego and Raul Abellan Sanz all scored goals for Williams Baptist in a 3-1 victory over Central Baptist College in an American Midwest Conference game in Walnut Ridge.

Alejandro Perez made six saves for Williams Baptist (3-1-1).

Ozarks holds off Hendrix

The University of the Ozarks scored the first two goals and the Eagles managed to hang on to a 3-2 victory over host Hendrix College.

Ozarks picked up first-half goals from Gaetan Jean Louis and Jackson Rogers. Both goals came via assists from Drew Mott. Garrett Bosley of Hendrix cut the score to 2-1 in the 74th minute.

Ozarks (3-1-1) increased its lead to 3-1 on a goal by Mott in the 74th minute. Josh Robbins scored on a penalty kick for Hendrix (1-6) in the 80th minute.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Late goal lifts Central Baptist

Thania Vela scored off of a rebound with two minutes remaining to give Central Baptist College (1-6, 1-0) a 3-2 victory over Williams Baptist (1-4, 0-1) in an American Midwest Conference game at Walnut Ridge.

Thanks to goals from Jordyn McCrosky and Bayleigh Williams, Central Baptist held a 2-0 lead at the 76-minute mark. Danielle Barstead scored twice for Williams Baptist in the next eight minutes to tie the game at 2-2.

