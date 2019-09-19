Top kicker enjoys latest trip to the Hill

One of the top kickers in the nation visited Arkansas again for the Colorado State game.

Junior Connor Wood, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Lexington, Tenn., had visited Fayetteville three other times before Saturday. He attended last year’s LSU game followed by a prospect day in the spring and participated at Arkansas’ kicking camp in June.

“(I) had a great visit,” Wood said of the Colorado State game. “Got to talk to the coaches for a good while and the game was awesome.”

Chris Sailer Kicking rates Wood a 4.5-star prospect. He was 6 of 7 on field goals with a long of 37 yards as a freshman while making All-Region. Wood made the All-West Tennessee team after making 7 of 11 field goals with a long of 43 yards as a sophomore. He had an 86 percent touchback rate.

Wood is communicating with quality control for special teams coach Daniel Da Prato and defensive graduate assistant Will Gilchrist.

“Coach Gilchrist grew up 30 miles from my hometown,” Wood said.

College coaches weren’t able to message junior prospects on social media until Sept 1.

“I met the coaches during camp this summer, but couldn’t interact with them until Sept. 1 of this year because of NCAA regulations,” Wood said.

He was able to interact with the coaches on Saturday.

“I had a great conversation with coach Da Prato,” Wood said. “He encouraged me to visit as many schools as I needed to so that I make the decision that’s best for me, which is something I greatly appreciate. I think me and coach can agree that Arkansas has some of the best opportunities in the country to offer, from education, to coach (Chad) Morris, to the facilities, and it’s a school, in my opinion, that’s very hard to beat.”