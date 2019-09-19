Two Arkansas women die after vehicle veers off state highway, hits tree

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
Two Arkansas women died in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Danville, state police said.
Patricia Jones, 48, was driving a 2004 Lincoln north on Arkansas 27 around 2:35 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the highway in a curve, according to a preliminary crash report. The Lincoln then hit a tree, police said.
Jones and a passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Nancy Robinson, both suffered fatal injuries, the report said. No one else was listed as being hurt.
Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.
At least 350 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
