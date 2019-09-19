UAPB announces firing of AD Hines

Melvin Hines is out as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's athletic director after a little more than a year on the job.

The 48-year-old Hines was relieved of his duties Wednesday, according to a news release from the office of UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander.

"As with all faculty and staff, Mr. Hines participated in an annual evaluation, which revealed that it was time to move in a new direction," Alexander said in the news release. "We thank Mr. Hines for his service to UAPB athletics, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Repeated attempts to contact officials with UAPB for comment were not returned Wednesday night.

Keith McCluney has been named acting athletic director, according to the news release. McCluney, who was named executive senior associate athletic director for external operations in the spring, has worked in athletic administration at Florida Atlantic University, Middle Tennessee State and Wake Forest.

Alexander said a search for a new athletic director will begin immediately.

Hines officially became UAPB's athletic director on Sept. 10, 2018, taking over for interim athletic director Elbert Bennett.

UAPB had made significant improvements to its athletic facilities since last year. A new floor and seating were installed at H.O. Clemmons Arena, the home for the UAPB volleyball and basketball teams. The Torii Hunter Baseball Complex received upgrades in February, having new padding installed around the newly named Bill Jones Field. Improvements were also made to the locker rooms, coach's offices, press box and concession stand.

Prior to arriving in Pine Bluff, Hines spent 2012-2017 as the athletic director at Alabama State in Montgomery. Hines served as Alabama State's senior associate athletic director from 2010-2012. He was Alabama State's interim athletic director for three years before having the interim tag removed in September 2015.

Alabama State won four Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup titles. The award is given to the university compiling the highest combined total of men's and women's all-sports points.

Hines, who played wide receiver at Auburn from 1989-1992, also served as an assistant coach at Louisville and at Alabama A&M. He worked in student-athlete support services at Alabama A&M, Troy University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Mississippi.

