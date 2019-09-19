Woman is dragged by truck in robbery

A 24-year-old woman was dragged by a truck in Little Rock early Sunday after a man asked for directions, grabbed her cellphone and drove away, police said.

The woman, who is from Little Rock, told officers that she was walking on East Capitol Avenue near Main Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday when a man in a light blue pickup approached her, according to a Little Rock police report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

The report states that he asked for directions to Jacksonville, and the woman pulled a map up on her smartphone.

The man grabbed the phone and accelerated, according to the report, dragging the woman "a short distance" before she let go of the device.

The man, described as having a light complexion, blond hair and a full beard, drove away, heading north on Main Street, police said. The woman was not injured in the robbery, according to police.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the police report.

Metro on 09/19/2019