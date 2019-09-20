Afghan security troops and others work Thursday at the site of a suicide attack in Zabul, Afghanistan.

Afghan toll 36 in bombing, drone strike

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A powerful suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan early Thursday, killing 20 people and wounding 97 others, according to the province's governor, while a deadly drone strike in the country's east was blamed on U.S. forces.

The Taliban, who claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, have carried out nearly daily attacks since peace talks with the United States collapsed earlier this month.

Thursday's explosion destroyed part of the hospital in Qalat, the capital of southern Zabul province, and left a fleet of ambulances broken and battered.

Residents, many of whom were at the hospital to visit family members, used shawls and blankets to carry the wounded inside the destroyed building, while authorities scrambled to take the worst of the wounded to hospitals in nearby Kandahar.

Hours earlier, a drone attack in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province blamed on U.S. forces killed at least 16 and wounded tens of others, most of them civilians, said Jawaid Zaman, presidential adviser on tribal affairs.

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they carried out a strike in eastern Nangarhar targeting Islamic State positions.

China hits Pelosi on Hong Kong remarks

BEIJING -- China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused U.S. congressional leader Nancy Pelosi of making irresponsible remarks about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, one day after she welcomed activists from the city to the U.S. Capitol.

Spokesman Geng Shuang said Pelosi and other American lawmakers had confused right and wrong by engaging with what he termed Hong Kong separatists.

"We urge the U.S. to stop bolstering radical violent forces in Hong Kong that advocate Hong Kong independence, and stop intensifying words and actions that undermine the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong," he said at a daily briefing.

In Hong Kong, the government announced that city leader Carrie Lam and other officials will hold their first community dialogue next week with up to 150 members of the public.

Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, was joined by Republican lawmakers at a news conference Wednesday with democracy activists including Joshua Wong and pop singer Denise Ho.

She sided with their demand for fully democratic elections and thanked them for "challenging the conscience" of the Chinese government and the world.

Philippines' 20-year polio-free run ends

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak in the country on Thursday, nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared it to be free of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said at a news conference that authorities have confirmed at least one case of polio in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province and detected the polio virus in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region. Those findings are enough to declare an outbreak of the crippling disease in a previously polio-free country like the Philippines, he said.

The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund expressed deep concern over polio's re-emergence in the country and said they would support the government in immunizing children, who are the most susceptible, and strengthening surveillance.

WHO and UNICEF said in a joint statement the polio outbreak in the Philippines is concerning because it is caused by vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2.

The weakened virus used in vaccines replicates for a short time in children's intestines and is excreted in their feces. In rare instances, they said, the weakened virus can strengthen in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene. Children who have not been properly immunized can be susceptible.

Belgian F-16 crashes in France, sets fire

PARIS -- A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in western France on Thursday, damaging a house, setting a field ablaze and leaving one of the two pilots dangling by his parachute from a high-voltage electricity line for two hours, French authorities said.

But neither of the pilots, who were both able to eject before impact, nor anybody on the ground was hurt. Belgian officials said the 36-year-old plane, which was not carrying weapons, suffered unspecified engine trouble.

Emergency workers extracted the stuck pilot safely after cutting off power in the area, and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, a spokesman for the regional administration said. The other pilot landed safely.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as the airman was being taken down and firefighters battled the blaze from the crash.

The pilots flagged an "engine technical incident" while flying from Florennes air base in Belgium to the military airport in the French city of Lorient, the Belgian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

