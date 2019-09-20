Club Dub a winning idea with recruits

Arkansas coach Chad Morris is shown during a game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by David Beach

Arkansas’ Club Dub has attracted national attention and it has been noticed by recruits.

After the Razorbacks defeated Colorado State 55-34 last Saturday, the locker room turned into night club-type atmosphere with music blasting, strobe lights and confetti flying through the air as coaches and players danced in celebration.

A video posted to Arkansas football's Twitter account showed coach Chad Morris and several Razorbacks showing off their best dance moves. The video was picked up by the SEC Network and other media outlets.

Several recruits enjoyed the Club Dub celebration and voiced their approval.

Junior receiver Ketron Jackson 6-1, 175, of Royse City, Texas, plans to visit the Razorbacks for Saturday’s game against San Jose State. An ESPN 4-star prospect, Jackson was impressed with Club Dub.

“I love an atmosphere like that, especially after a win. ... You have to celebrate a great game by your team or it won’t bring confidence into the next game,” he said

Razorbacks receiver commitment Mason Mangum, 5-11, 171, of Austin Westlake, believes the unique concept is a good reward after a win.

“Looks like a lot of fun,” said Mangum, who plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. “Any time you win it warrants celebration, so I think it’s a really cool thing for the team.”

Heavily recruited junior offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, 6-6, 350, of Houston North Shore, has family in Little Rock and has plans to visit Arkansas soon.

“It's awesome to see the Razorbacks get the wins and celebrate afterward with coach Morris in that electric environment,” Roberts said.

Newly offered defensive end Torey Phillips, 6-7, 260 of Texarkana (Texas) Peasant Grove, likes seeing coaches and players get rewarded.

“I think that’s great. The coaches deserve something after all the hard work,” said Phillips, a junior.

Highly regarded junior receiver Jerand Bradley, 6-5, 190, of Plano John Paul II, gave a thumbs up to the new club.

“It’s a very great idea rewarding the players for their Ws,” Bradley said.