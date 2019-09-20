A busy week with a variety of activities

Time flies when you are having fun, and this week flew by. The past weekend was jammed pack with senior expo, a wedding, and book club, so I hit the ground running Monday. I spent several mornings at the gym, and started into some regular scheduled events now that September is in swing. A group of us meet regularly for lunch and/or dinner at Pulaski Tech culinary school.

The meals are amazing and quite the deal. Students cook and serve, and they are as pretty as they are delicious. We met up on Tuesday evening and I brought some family with me as well. My family was scheduled last week, but a schedule conflict at the school moved it back a week so they joined us this week. It was a wonderful meal.

You can bring your own wine if you want, and the suggested payment for dinner is $20 and lunch $15.

It is the best deal in town and I have never had a bad meal. You should look into them as they fill up quickly. Reservations are needed and you can sign up on line.

Wednesday night we went to the Rep to see Million Dollar Quartet.

It was a great show and is running through October 13, so there is still time to go see it. I am so glad the Rep is back in business! Prior to the play we tried a new (to me) restaurant in downtown LR called Allsopp and Chapple. We had a wonderful meal, followed by a wonderful performance.

I signed up for the fall season of Lifequest. If you haven't heard of Lifequest it is a nonprofit organization founded in 1981 (originally called The Shepherd’s Center). The goal, according to their website is: to provide a framework through which adults can plan and create a more purposeful and rewarding Third Age*. Yep, that's me--third age now. They have a wide variety of classes all day on Wednesday and half a day on Thursday at my church,, Second Presbyterian on Pleasant Valley. You have to register and sign up for each semester. I am traveling a bit for the next few weeks, so I haven't signed up for any of the classes except Tai Chi. I had my first Tai Chi class on Thursday.

It is supposed to build better balance. It was very interesting learning the basic framework. I have friends taking notes for me, since I will miss the next two classes.

I got to see a sunrise on my way to my doctor's appointment today.



I had my yearly CT scan and follow-up appointment for cancer. I am thrilled to report, another great report, and I am cancer-free. This marks 12 1/2 years clean! I have to tell you how overly impressed I am with UAMS. They just have the best people working for them. Everyone in the Cancer Institute is helpful and so friendly. It is not a place you want to be, but if you have to be there, they make it so much easier. We are blessed to have them in LR.

I have also spent time preparing for my next trip. I am all packed and everything is in order. I leave tomorrow with 27 others for our Canadian adventure. We have an extremely early morning heading to Montreal, and then Quebec City. I have been looking at the forecast and it said quite hot on Saturday--a high of 82! I will take that. To get me in the Canadian mindset, I just read the newest Louise Penny book.

I plan to see Inspector Gamache while I am there! LOL. I just love the characters and the town of Three Pines. Our itinerary looks amazing, so it should be a wonderful trip.

I hope to have time to do some blogging from the trip, but will definitely catch you up when I get back.



You know, I have to say this retirement thing is not half bad!