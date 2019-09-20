Carvana to open $40M center in east Arkansas, creating more than 400 jobs

Vehicles sit parked outside the Carvana Co. car vending machine in Frisco, Texas, in the summer of 2017.

Carvana, an online used car retailer known for its car vending machines, will spend $40 million to open an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis that will create more than 400 jobs in the coming years, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Friday.

Car buyers can select, finance and buy a used vehicle; trade in their old one; and schedule a delivery through the Tempe, Ariz.-based company's online platform or pick it up at one of its 21 car vending machine locations. Purchases are available for next-day delivery in 141 markets in the United States.

The West Memphis facility will be used to inspect, recondition, photograph and store Carvana inventory.

“Carvana is an upstart company that is changing the used-car industry through technology and great customer service,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. “That’s just the sort of business model we have sought in our recruiting efforts, and we’re pleased to see these high-paying jobs coming to the Delta.”

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.