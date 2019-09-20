LATEST: Board member proposes end to recognizing Little Rock teacher's union

State Board of Education member Sarah Moore of Stuttgart has proposed an end to recognizing the Little Rock Education Association union as the exclusive bargaining agent for employees of the state-run Little Rock School District.

The end of recognition would coincide with the contract's expiration on Oct. 31.

Several members of the audience are unhappy with the proposal and lack of notice.

The union has been the bargaining representative for district employees for decades.

EARLIER

The Arkansas Department of Education staff has recommended returning the Little Rock School District to a locally elected school board with limits to its authority.

The recommendation is based on a scenario in which the district fails to meet exit criteria from state-control.

The proposal calls for:

Continue “intensive support” from the state Education Department.

Order the election of a nine-member school board. The election would take place in November 2020. A local board “may have limited authority as defined by the State Board, or which may operate under the direction and approval of the Commissioner of Education.”

Establish three categories of schools.

The split of the district’s schools would be set up as follows:

Category 1 would be schools with a 2019 letter grade of “D” or higher. The nine-member local school board would have control over those schools.

Category 2 would be schools “undergoing reconfigurations.” Those schools “may operate under the elected 9-member Board of Directors.” The state Education Board would decide which schools fall under this category.

Category 3 would be schools with a 2019 letter grade of “F.” Those schools “will operate under different leadership than the remaining schools in the district, but in partnership with the District.”

Check back for updates and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.