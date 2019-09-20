It rained, and may rain some more. I haven't spoken those words in quite a while. I haven't had quite half an inch yet, but I will take whatever comes my way, and so will my plants. When I was at GardenComm in Utah, I got to take a tour of Orbit Sprinklers and saw a unique sprinkler system control box called a B Hyve.

It is bluetooth and connects to my weather station so it can know when to water and when not to.

You can program each station by what type of soil, what you are growing and exposure.



I came home and told my techie husband, and you guessed it, we have one installed already.

I can turn the individual zones on from my phone wherever I am. Yesterday I got a message that with the rain forecast there might be a rain delay, and today there was.

There are a lot of features we need to play with, but I am very impressed. We got it at Home Depot for less than $120.



I normally don't water every day with the sprinkler system, but my raised beds have been like sponges the past few weeks, so we upped the timing. I will gradually kick back to twice a week hopefully soon, but I didn't water this morning when my other system would have kicked on. Look into this one.

In honor of the rain, I had 10 hibiscus blooms open this afternoon on the deck.

The containers are thriving, but I was happy I got to skip a day of watering.



I am hitting the road tomorrow, so I decided to do a quick inventory of my garden. The fall flowering caryopteris is in bloom and the bees and butterflies love it.



This variegated form isn't as vigorous as the green leafed form, but it is quite attractive. I am finishing up on blooms on the invasive but fragrant Clerodendrum trichototum.

Seed pods will hopefully form soon. I also picked more figs, and have even more gardenias, abelia, althea and butterfly bush blooming. When I get back from my trip to Canada, I will start adding some fall plants. I decided not to add misery to my family in the watering department, so I am waiting.



I was so glad to see the rain and a bit of cooler temperatures. If you have been looking at yards and gardens around town, there are some really crispy critters. I drove by a community garden this week and there were some pristine gardens with fall planting beginning,

but then some that were absolutely overrun by weeds.

Community gardens need some strong ground rules on what happens if gardens get abandoned. One year of weed seeds brings many more years of weeds to the garden plots nearby as well as the one the weeds are growing in. Weeds did not seem impacted by the recent hot, dry weather!