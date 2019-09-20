Little Rock police investigate shooting; nearby elementary school put on lockdown

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting near North Shackleford and Mara Lynn roads.

The department advised just before 12:30 p.m. on Twitter that people stay away from the area and said officers were searching for a suspect.

Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pam Smith said Terry Elementary School went on lockdown around noon after reports of a drive-by shooting nearby.

She said the school moved to a soft lockdown, where students can move around in the building but not go outside, around 1 p.m.